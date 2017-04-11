State will pay higher health insurance fees
Prague, April 10 (CTK) - The Czech state will pay 3.5 billion crowns more for health insurance it pays for children, pensioners and the unemployed in 2018, according to a proposal by the Health Ministry which raises the monthly sum by 49 to 969 crowns per person and which the government approved today.
"This will make it possible to improve the financing of treatment and continue raising salaries in the health sector," Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) tweeted.
The state pays health insurance for about 5.95 million people out of the total population of 10.5 million.
The ministry estimates that the state will spend 65.8 billion crowns on the above categories of inhabitants this year and next year it will be 69.3 billion crowns.
These fees make about less than one quarter of the revenue from public health insurance, which is to reach 276.59 billion crowns this year. Expenditure is expected to be 23.5 million lower.
The ministry says the additional money will be used to stabilise the medical staff.
The government promised previously to raise salaries in hospitals by 10 percent next year.
The ministry presupposes that the system's revenue will also rise thanks to a higher year-on-year increase in collected health insurance from the employed.
The overall increase in the revenues would be about 12.8 billion crowns.
($1=24.999 crowns)
