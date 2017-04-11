Zeman supports anti-terror fight in condolences to Egypt
Prague, April 10 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman today expressed support for Egypt in the fight against terrorism in a letter of condolences he sent to his counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi over the attacks on two Christian churches in Egypt that claimed at least 44 lives on Sunday.
Sisi said he will declare a three-month state of emergency in the country.
Zeman, in his condolences, expressed deep sympathies to the victims' families and the people of Egypt.
He wrote he knew that the words of consolation are needed at the moment, but sorrow and indignation must not divert the international community from an uncompromising fight against terrorism.
Zeman is convinced that it is a duty of any civilised government to protect its citizens from terrorist attacks, he wrote in the letter of condolences released by the Presidential Office.
On Sunday, Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka condemned the attacks on the churches in Tanta and Alexandria as cruel and repulsive in a letter addressed to his Egyptian counterpart.
