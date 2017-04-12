Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Škoda Auto delivered 283,500 vehicles in Q1

12 April 2017

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO delivered 283,500 vehicles to clients in Q1 2017, up 2.5% y/y. Deliveries in March alone grew 2.1% to 108,500. ŠKODA AUTO’s board of directors member responsible for sales and marketing, Werner Eichhorn, anticipates further impulses from ŠKODA KODIAQ’s gradual launch on additional markets. He has added that the new SUV’s deliveries to clients totaled 4,700 in the first weeks.

