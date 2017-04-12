Accolade and Conseq acquired Karlovarská Business Park
Real estate fund Conseq Realitní and realtor Accolade have acquired Karlovarská Business Park. The majority stake is held by Conseq Realitní, which contributed 90% to the transaction. The buyer and the seller have agreed not to disclose the price. Accolade Group has stated that the properties are worth ca. CZK 500m. The sale covers also four buildings with an area to let totalling almost 20,000 m2, utilisable for logistics e-commerce, offices and retail.
Source: www.cianews.cz
