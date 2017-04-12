C&W: Investments into commercial properties up to EUR 1.28bn
Investments into commercial properties in the Czech Republic totalled EUR 1.28bn in Q1 2017, Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) has informed. The sum is a major increase in comparison to EUR 409m in Q1 2016. Investments in Q1 2015 were 46% lower than this year. According to C&W, the growth is set to continue also in the coming period. The termination of exchange rate interventions will not have a negative effect on the market this year.
Source: www.cianews.cz
