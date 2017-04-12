Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Northern Moravia has unprecedented 38 cases of measles

12 April 2017

Ostrava, North Moravia, April 11 (CTK) - Thirty-eight cases of measles have been registered in the Moravia-Silesia Region, with the situation being the worst in Ostrava, regional sanitary officer Helena Sebakova has told CTK, adding that such incidence of the viral disease has been unprecedented in the past years.

One week ago there were 17 cases of the disease, she added.

Sebakova said 20 patients are children under 15 months who cannot be vaccinated because of their low age. The remaining eighteen are adults, including six medical workers.

People who only got one vaccine in the past are also threatened with the disease, Sebakova said.

The measles spreads by droplet infection.

Daily Lidove noviny (LN) writes today that epidemiologists say if 95 percent of the population is vaccinated, the spread of the virus stops.

Vaccinologist Roman Prymula told LN that the Czech Republic has about the above share of vaccinated people.

"Since the resistance of certain groups of inhabitants to vaccination is growing, the disease my spread, however," he said.

Prymula said it is not clear where the virus came to the Ostrava vicinity from. In the past about two cases of the infection appeared in the Czech Republic annually. They were brought from abroad, he added.

