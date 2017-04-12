Wednesday, 12 April 2017

President, police chief agree on Prague Castle security measures

12 April 2017

Prague, April 11 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman and Police President Tomas Tuhy today talked about the security situation in the Czech Republic and the European Union and they agreed on the adoption of adequate security measures at Prague Castle, the presidential seat, Tuhy's spokeswoman Iveta Martinkova told CTK.

She said the police would provide no comment on the measures, for security reasons.

A possible tightening of security measures on the premises of the Prague Castle has been discussed for several months. Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) said previously a new system of the protection of the presidential seat was being prepared. Last summer, door frame metal detectors were introduced and police officers started checking the baggage of the visitors to the castle, which is a popular tourist attraction.

Earlier this month, terrorist attacks claimed lives in St Petersburg metro, on a street in the centre of Stockholm and in two churches in Egypt. No special security measures were introduced in the Czech Republic after these attacks.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) and Chovanec said the attacks had no connection with the developments in the Czech Republic. The first level of terrorist threat, vigilance, has been effective for more than a year in the country.

