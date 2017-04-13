Thursday, 13 April 2017

Bomb alert at Prague's Wenceslas Square

13 April 2017

Prague, April 12 (CTK) - An unidentified person announced the planting of a bomb at Wenceslas Square in Prague centre today, due to which the police have decided to step up their presence there, Prague police spokesman Tomas Hulan told journalists today.

The perpetrator did not elaborate on the time or place, Hulan said, adding that the police were searching through the whole area.

"We have received information on planting a detonation system at Wenceslas Square," Hulan said.

"Since the time or location were not specified, patrols were reinforced in the whole area. They are searching through the locality," Hulan said.

There are tens of posh shops, companies, restaurants and cultural establishments in the square. At present, there are also Easter markets there.

