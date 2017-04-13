Bomb alert at Prague's Wenceslas Square
Prague, April 12 (CTK) - An unidentified person announced the planting of a bomb at Wenceslas Square in Prague centre today, due to which the police have decided to step up their presence there, Prague police spokesman Tomas Hulan told journalists today.
The perpetrator did not elaborate on the time or place, Hulan said, adding that the police were searching through the whole area.
"We have received information on planting a detonation system at Wenceslas Square," Hulan said.
"Since the time or location were not specified, patrols were reinforced in the whole area. They are searching through the locality," Hulan said.
There are tens of posh shops, companies, restaurants and cultural establishments in the square. At present, there are also Easter markets there.
pv/dr
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.