Czech police exonerated of allegations of crime during Xi's visit
Prague, April 12 (CTK) - The Czech police did not commit any criminal act within the security measures that accompanied the visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping last March, Prague State Attorney's Office spokeswoman Stepanka Zenklova told journalists today.
This arises from a one-year check conducted by the GIBS police inspection, Zenklova said.
Xi paid the historical visit to the Czech Republic on March 28-30, 2016. His opponents and followers had a number of clashes in Prague.
The security measures divided society. The police were criticised for having ordered to remove Tibetan flags, raised in protest against Xi's visit.
On the other hand, the government and President Milos Zeman, who has a cordial relationship with Xi, stood by the police.
Civil rights advocates and the right-wing opposition criticised the police.
The Prague State Attorney's Office then had the police steps checked. This was to verify whether the police violated law or the right to free and non-violent expression of opinion.
GIBS concluded the investigation with the result that no criminal act was committed, Zenklova said.
"Earlier this week, the state attorney accepted the decision," Zenklova said.
The police force, too, conducted its own, independent check. It admitted that it made a mistake when ordering to withdraw Tibetan flags at the Prague FAMU film academy and accused itself. Two police officers faced disciplinary proceedings over the incident.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.