Thursday, 13 April 2017

CzechTourism: Tourists spend CZK 206bn in Czech Republic

CIA News |
13 April 2017

The Czech Republic was visited by 31.1 million tourists in 2016. Some 16.2 million of them were one-day tourists (52.3%), some 12.2 million were foreign tourists (39.4%) and 2.6 million transiting foreigners (8.4%). The number of tourism participants increased 11.7% y/y (3.3 million people). This stems from the report Incoming Tourism published by CzechTourism. The report is based on data provided by the Czech Statistical Office and agency STEM/MARK. Tourists spent approximately CZK 206bn in 2016. They spent 47% of the sum before their trip and 53% during their stay. Total expenses increased 10.5% (CZK 22bn) compared with 2015.

Source: www.cianews.cz