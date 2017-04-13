Europe needs intelligence cooperation, Babiš says
Pribram, Central Bohemia, April 12 (CTK) - Europe needs a more intensive cooperation of its secret services, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said today in reaction to the Tuesday bomb attack on a bus of the footballers of the German Bundesliga Dortmund team.
Babis said he still did not know the background of the case.
He said it had turned out after the recent bomb attacks that the powers of secret services were sometimes limited.
"Naturally, there is the need that the cooperation of intelligence services should be intensive within Europe. I have seen that the powers of intelligence services are sometimes constrained by some laws," Babis said.
He warned of the cases in which the bomb attackers had been watched by secret services, but still it was impossible to take action against them.
"Maybe there is a need to look at it from the viewpoint of prevention. This is the essence. Europe must deal with this," Babis said.
The bus was targeted by three bombs on Tuesday evening. A footballer and a police officer were injured by the blasts.
The police investigation is based on the assumption that it was a targeted attack on the footballers. An Islamists' attack may have been involved, too.
"Let us hope that this will not repeat, but there is still the fear," Babis said.
