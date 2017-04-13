Thursday, 13 April 2017

Summary: Some shopping centres will be closed on Easter Monday

CIA News |
13 April 2017

The Nový Smíchov shopping centre in Prague will be open during Easter. In compliance with the law, units sized over 200 m2 will be closed on Monday April 17, 2017. The visitor rates are expected to drop by 10% against the previous week. Prague’s PALLADIUM shopping centre will have shorter opening hours until 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Arkáday Pankrác and DBK PRAHA will close on Monday. NC Královo Pole shopping centre will have standard opening hours on Friday to Sunday and will shut down on Monday. AUPARK Hradec Králové will close on Monday.

Source: www.cianews.cz