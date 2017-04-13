Thursday, 13 April 2017

Unipetrol will buy three locomotives branded Vectron from Siemens

CIA News |
13 April 2017

UNIPETROL DOPRAVA has signed a contract on the purchase of three modular multi-system locomotives Vectron with Siemens. The Czech Siemens will deliver the first locomotive in December 2017. Next two units will be delivered in the spring of 2018. The purchase is part of the vehicle fleet renewal by UNIPETROL DOPRAVA. According to executive director Ladislav Hlína, the modernisation is one of prerequisites for the fulfilment of the plan to raise the volume of transported products up to four million tons in 2021. According to its strategic investment development plan, group UNIPETROL plans to invest over CZK 16bn in 2017-2018.

Source: www.cianews.cz