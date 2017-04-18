ÚOHS has begun two proceeding with chain stores
The Antimonopoly Office (ÚOHS) has begun an administrative proceeding with two other supranational chain stores. This is due to suspecting the chain stores of violation of the act on significant market force and its abuse. The chain stores allegedly acted unlawfully by negotiating or receiving payments or other performance from their suppliers, for which no consideration was provided, or by requiring payments from their suppliers for accepting their goods for sale.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #18 Monday April 17th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.