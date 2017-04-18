Thursday, 20 April 2017

ÚOHS has begun two proceeding with chain stores

18 April 2017

The Antimonopoly Office (ÚOHS) has begun an administrative proceeding with two other supranational chain stores. This is due to suspecting the chain stores of violation of the act on significant market force and its abuse. The chain stores allegedly acted unlawfully by negotiating or receiving payments or other performance from their suppliers, for which no consideration was provided, or by requiring payments from their suppliers for accepting their goods for sale.