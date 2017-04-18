CBA: Card transactions have increased to a total of CZK 477bn
The number of bankcard transactions at traders increased by 18 % year on year in 2016 to nearly 684 million. The financial volume has increased by 7 % to CZK 477bn. The Czech Banking Association (CBA) has informed about this. The increase related to all types of bankcards (contact as well as contactless). The average sum via a bankcard reached CZK 698.70 (-10 %).
