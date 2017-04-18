Czech Coal offering CZK 10bn for ČEZ power plant
Czech Coal Group has submitted an offer for the purchase of the brown coal power plant in Počerady from Group ČEZ. This was confirmed for ČIANEWS by Czech Coal Group spokeswoman Gabriela Sáričková Benešová, who added that the value of the acquisition may total up to CZK 10bn. Following the potential acquisition, Vršanská Uhelná, a member of the Czech Coal Group, is prepared to modernize the power plant and to keep it operational until 2032. The greening and the modernization of the power plant would require an investment of roughly CZK 25bn by 2025. ČEZ spokesman Roman Gazdík said that the company is currently considering the offer and assessing its advantageousness.
