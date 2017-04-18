First Czech baptised directly by Pope
Rome, April 16 (CTK) - Pope Francis baptised Czech woman Tatana Cempelova from the small town of Detmarovice, north Moravia, as the first Czech in modern history in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday evening.
She was from a group of 11 people from various parts of the world.
The christening was a part of the Easter Vigil celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus.
The vigil started with a divine service to the light during which the Pope lit the Paschal candle. This was followed by a Mass during which excerpts from the Bible were read in various languages.
Afterwards, there was the christening divine service. The Pope baptised 11 persons, including two children, from Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, the USA, Albania, Malta, Malaysia and China, the news agency APA said.
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
