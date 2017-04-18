HN: Chinese owner of Slavia football club owns Prague's Eden Arena
Prague, April 13 (CTK) - The CEFC China Energy Company, which owns the Czech top football league club Slavia Praha, has already bought the club's stadium, Eden Arena, in Prague as well, Hospodarske noviny has reported.
Neither CEFC nor the club confirmed the information.
Jaroslav Tvrdik, Slavia board chairman and a CEFC representative, said an extraordinary press conference would be held on Monday before a league match with Hradec Kralove.
"A extraordinary press conference will be live for everyone at 17:15 before the match at the stadium," Tvrdik tweeted.
The Chinese firm was trying hard to gain the arena for more than one year.
Last March, CEFC came to an agreement with its owner, the Eden Arena joint-stock company, under which the Chinese company would get 70 percent of the shares of the stadium and invest 49.6 million euros in it in the next five years.
However, CEFC should become the arena's 100-percent owner eventually.
The CEFC spokesman confirmed last December that the final contract was ready and that only final legal details and formalities must yet be resolved.
The contract also includes the Beijing Municipal & Bridge Corporation construction firm, which seems to do the reconstruction works.
CEFC now owns 99.9 percent of the Slavia club, while the rest in in its fans' hands.
Last year, the Chinese company invested some 300 million crowns in the club. The money was mostly spent on purchasing new players.
