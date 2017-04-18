President Zeman might visit USA in May instead of April
Prague, April 13 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman might pay a visit to the USA in early May, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told Info.cz server, commenting on previous information by Zeman's aides that the president's U.S. trip is scheduled for the second part of April.
In the USA, Zeman is to meet President Donald Trump.
The Czech Presidential Office still has not received clear instructions from the White House on how Zeman's envisaged visit will look like.
A postponement of the trip could complicate Zeman's further programme in the USA, such as the bestowing of the Warrior for Truth award on him by Jewish organisations in New York, Info.cz wrote.
"It could happen that the awarding ceremony might take place as late as September if it [Zeman's U.S. trip] took place in early May," Ovcacek is quoted as saying.
Ovcacek told media about Trump's invitation for Zeman to visit the White House early last December. He said Trump invited Zeman during their phone conversation.
Some diplomats say, however, that this need not have been an official invitation to a visit to the White House but a mere informal phrase on the part of Trump.
Vratislav Mynar, who heads the Czech Presidential Office, previously said that Zeman should learn the date of the U.S. visit from Washington about three weeks in advance.
Still before last autumn's U.S. presidential election, Zeman said he would vote for Trump, if he were a U.S. citizen.
After Trump's victory, Zeman showed great joy at a special press conference he gave on that occasion. In a telegram of congratulations to Trump, he invited him to the Czech Republic. Trump accepted the invitation, Ovcacek said then.
