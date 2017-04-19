Thursday, 20 April 2017

CEEC: Investors opened building tenders worth CZK 9bn in 2M 2017

CIA News |
19 April 2017

Public investors opened totally 266 building tenders worth CZK 9bn in 2M 2017, down more than two fifths y/y for both the number of tenders (down 43.3%) and their value (down 44.1%). This is the lowest no. of opened tenders and investment value for the first two months of a year in the last three years. This stems from an analysis processed by CEEC Research.