Czech Hockey Hall of Fame member Bubník dies aged 88

19 April 2017

Pragu, April 18 (CTK) - Augustin Bubnik, former leading Czechoslovak hockey forward, 1949 world champion and a Czech Hockey Hall of Fame member, died after a longer disease at the age of 88 this morning, his family has informed the Czech Ice Hockey Association.

Playing for LTC Praha, Bubnik won five Czechoslovak top ice hockey league titles and in 1949, he won the golden medal at the World Championships in Stockholm.

In 1948, he contributed to the silver medals for the Czechoslovak team at the Winter Olympic Games in St. Moritz.

In 1950, he and his fellow players were convicted in a trumped-up political trial.

After he ended his career, Bubnik was a successful coach. In 1966-69 he also led the Finnish team and became the first Czech to coach a foreign national A-team.

In 2003, Bubnik was ushered in the Finnish Hockey Hall of Fame. He entered the Czech five years later, when it was founded.

