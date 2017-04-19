Thursday, 20 April 2017

LGBT community campaigns for marriage for homosexuals

19 April 2017

Prague, April 18 (CTK) - Five Czech NGOs on Tuesday launched a campaign promoting marriages for all in the country, including gays and lesbians, Czeslaw Walek told journalists on behalf of the LGBT community.

Love is one, irrespective of whether one loves a man or a woman, and there is no reason to have two different institutions, Walek said, referring to marriage and registered partnership of homosexual couples that was introduced in the Czech Republic in 2006.

For gays and lesbians, marriage is also a question of their dignity, he said.

If the homosexual couples meet the criteria, they should also have a chance to conclude marriages, Walek said.

Homosexual marriages are possible in the United States, Canada, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and other countries.

The campaign has been led by Amnesty International, Logos Czech Republic, Mezipatra, Prague Pride and PROUD.

Ales Rumpel, from Mezipatra, said the campaign wants to open a public discussion on the issue.

Rumpel said some politicians campaign against homosexuals, claiming that they are perverts who spread diseases, want to have sex with children and destroy the traditional family and the integrity of society.

A special website will start operating on Wednesday and meetings and debates will be held in a number of Czech towns.

Adela Horakova said it would be easy to adapt Czech legislation to let homosexuals conclude marriages.

A CVVM poll conducted in mid-2016 showed that a slight majority of Czechs (51 percent) shared the view that gays and lesbians should have the right to conclude marriages. Ten years ago, most people in the country were against it.

