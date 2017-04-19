Prague zoo welcomes 60 millionth visitor
Prague, April 18 (CTK) - The Prague zoo welcomed yesterday the 60 millionth visitor in its history dating back to 1931, its director Miroslav Bobek has tweeted.
The zoo started its 86th season in March.
Opened on September 28, 1931, the number of the zoo's visitors was rising steadily.
Before the 1950, the zoo was visited by almost half a million people a year. In the latter half of the 20th century, the average annual visitor rate was 750,000.
In the 1970s, the zoo's international prestige started to rise. In 1975, the zoo hailed its 25 millionth visitor.
The visitor rate declined after the 1989 fall of the communist regime and stayed at about half a million for 12 years. It crossed one million in 2005 for the first time and every year since.
Last year, the zoo registered a record high number of visitors, about 1.4 million.
The Prague zoo assists in the salvation of many endangered species. The best known of them is the Przewalski horse, which has been successfully returned into the wild in Mongolia.
A poll the TripAdvisor travel server conducted in 2014 declared the Prague zoo the seventh best zoo in the world.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #18 Monday April 17th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.