Prague zoo welcomes 60 millionth visitor

19 April 2017

Prague, April 18 (CTK) - The Prague zoo welcomed yesterday the 60 millionth visitor in its history dating back to 1931, its director Miroslav Bobek has tweeted.

The zoo started its 86th season in March.

Opened on September 28, 1931, the number of the zoo's visitors was rising steadily.

Before the 1950, the zoo was visited by almost half a million people a year. In the latter half of the 20th century, the average annual visitor rate was 750,000.

In the 1970s, the zoo's international prestige started to rise. In 1975, the zoo hailed its 25 millionth visitor.

The visitor rate declined after the 1989 fall of the communist regime and stayed at about half a million for 12 years. It crossed one million in 2005 for the first time and every year since.

Last year, the zoo registered a record high number of visitors, about 1.4 million.

The Prague zoo assists in the salvation of many endangered species. The best known of them is the Przewalski horse, which has been successfully returned into the wild in Mongolia.

A poll the TripAdvisor travel server conducted in 2014 declared the Prague zoo the seventh best zoo in the world.

