Thursday, 20 April 2017

RegioJet is buying TRAXX locomotives, new Astra cars

CIA News |
19 April 2017

RegioJet will add new Bombardier TRAXX locomotives and 16 Astra cars to its fleet in 2017. The carrier has announced that the locomotives and cars are approved for operation in the Czech Republic, Slvoakia and other European countries. RegioJet has signed a contract with Bombardier on the delivery of 8 locomotives and an option for 20 additional cars. The carrier should receive the first five locomotives from January 2018. Three more locomotives should be delivered later in 2018. The delivery of 20 additional locomotives is subject to confirmation and could also take place in 2018. All 16 new Astra cars should be supplied before the end of 2017.