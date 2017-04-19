Snow returning after record high April temperatures
Prague, April 18 (CTK) - Frost and snow will return to the Czech Republic this week after a series of record warm days in early April, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) has told CTK.
After a snowfall in the mountainous areas during Easter, when it was raining in lower altitudes, the temperatures will continue to fall in the days to come, bringing snow precipitations also to lowlands.
Wet snow will cover the roads across the country, with snowdrifts, typical of winters, appearing mainly in the north of Bohemia and Moravia, and snowbanks high in the mountains, the CHMU said.
This week, the average temperatures will be at least four degrees Celsius below the mid-April average.
The coldest days will be Thursday and Friday, when the temperatures are expected to drop below zero. At some places, they might beat the record lowest temperatures for April 20-21.
This is a contrast against the first half of April, when the temperatures were record warm, often exceeding 25 degrees Celsius.
Citing meteorologists, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) wrote on Tuesday that this week's warmest day will be Saturday, rainy and with the maximum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius.
The weather will slightly warm up only at the turn of April and May, MfD writes.
