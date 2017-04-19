Thursday, 20 April 2017

ZVU Strojírny delivers absorption column for EUR 6m to India

CIA News |
19 April 2017

ZVU STROJÍRNY has delivered a 55.6meter absorption column to India. The column shows a diameter of 4.4 metre and weighs 290 tonnes. It was delivered to an Indian company focused on the petrochemical industry and production of fertilisers. Company spokeswoman Karolína Zikmundová told ČIANEWS that the contract’s value exceeded EUR 6m. The company is currently manufacturing a column for the Basrah refinery in Iraq.