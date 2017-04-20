Škoda intends to deliver over 600,000 cars to China
Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO delivered more than two million cars to China in last ten years. The showed a new sales record with 317,100 delivered cars (+12.6%) in 2016. The company will invest EUR 2bn in cooperation with its partner SAIC Motor Corporation in the further extension of its model offer securing a development on the Chinese market. According to Bernhard Maier, the chairman of the board of directors of the company, the automaker wants to improve thee growth trend in China particularly by the extension of its SUV offer. The goal of the company is to double deliveries to Chinese customers to over 600,000 units by 2020.
