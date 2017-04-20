Central Group acquires 70ha Tesla Hloubětín area in Prague
Central Group has acquired the tesla Hloubětín area from Tesla. The value of the transactions was not disclosed. According to the developer, it plans to build a residential quarter with shops and restaurants on the plot covering 70 hectares. The area is currently used as an administrative and storage complex. It will serve the purpose for several years as the change in the zoning plan and a zoning and development proceedings will continue. Central Group added that it executed three large acquisitions for CZK 2bn in February-April 2017. Besides the Tesla brownfield, it acquired also a plot covering over 37,000 m2 in Krč and CETIN headquarters in Prague-Žižkov.
