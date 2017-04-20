FinMin: Surplus recorded by regional budgets decreases to CZK 15.2bn
Municipalities, voluntary unions of municipalities, regions, and regional councils of cohesion regions posted consolidated income totalling CZK 69.4bn and expenses of CZK 54.1bn as of the end of February 2017. The budget surplus thus reached CZK 15.2bn. Income showed a growth by CZK 0.1bn, while expenses increased CZK 5.5bn. The result budget surplus thus decreased CZK 5.4bn. The information was provided by the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic (FinMin).
