Police: Czech inspectors issue false phytosanitary certificates
Prague, April 19 (CTK) - Czech detectives have accused a group of state inspectors of corruption related to the issuing of phytosanitary certificates for flower and fruit deliveries exported to Russia and Belarus, Jaroslav Ibehej, spokesman for the National Centre against Organised Crime, told CTK on Wednesday.
Twelve people, mostly employees of the Central Institute for Supervising and Testing in Agriculture, face the accusations.
The Institute cooperated with the police investigators for more than a year and all the suspected inspectors are off duty now, its representative Ivana Krskova said.
The inspectors issued blank certificates, including only an official stamp and signature, in exchange for bribes, Ibehej said.
These blank documents were sent to Poland and Lithuania where they were adjusted to plant consignments delivered to Russia or Belarus by road or air.
According to the police, the inspectors abused their power, forged and amended official documents and accepted bribes. None of the suspects was remanded in custody.
The phytosanitary certificates issued by inspectors of the Central Institute for Supervising and Testing in Agriculture confirm that consignments of plants or plant products sent outside the European Union meet phytosanitary requirements.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #18 Monday April 17th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.