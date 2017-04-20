Thursday, 20 April 2017

Police: Czech inspectors issue false phytosanitary certificates

ČTK |
20 April 2017

Prague, April 19 (CTK) - Czech detectives have accused a group of state inspectors of corruption related to the issuing of phytosanitary certificates for flower and fruit deliveries exported to Russia and Belarus, Jaroslav Ibehej, spokesman for the National Centre against Organised Crime, told CTK on Wednesday.

Twelve people, mostly employees of the Central Institute for Supervising and Testing in Agriculture, face the accusations.

The Institute cooperated with the police investigators for more than a year and all the suspected inspectors are off duty now, its representative Ivana Krskova said.

The inspectors issued blank certificates, including only an official stamp and signature, in exchange for bribes, Ibehej said.

These blank documents were sent to Poland and Lithuania where they were adjusted to plant consignments delivered to Russia or Belarus by road or air.

According to the police, the inspectors abused their power, forged and amended official documents and accepted bribes. None of the suspects was remanded in custody.

The phytosanitary certificates issued by inspectors of the Central Institute for Supervising and Testing in Agriculture confirm that consignments of plants or plant products sent outside the European Union meet phytosanitary requirements.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.