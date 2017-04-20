Senate passes CE convention preventing terrorism
Prague, April 19 (CTK) - The Czech Senate smoothly passed on Wednesday the Council of Europe convention on prevention of terrorism of 2005, which the Czech Republic signed in 2016 only, being the last EU country to do so.
The Czech Republic has already included the requested measures particularly in the Penal Code and in the law on international judicial cooperation, Justice Minister Robert Pelikan (for ANO) said.
The participating countries are to punish public inciting to terrorism, the recruitment and training of terrorists and their financing.
The Czech Republic deals with this punishing the promotion of and support for terrorism among others.
The convention also provides for the protection of and compensation and support for terrorism victims.
It also says the participating countries should not refuse applications for the extradition of terrorists saying that they committed a politically motivated crime.
In this connection, the convention makes it possible for the participating countries to reserve an exception that they could apply individually depending on the given case.
An amendment to the convention of 2015 counts with the punishment of conspiracy for the purpose of terrorism and travelling abroad with the aim of terrorist activities, including terrorism financing and organising.
The Czech legal order does not explicitly define this.
The Senate also supported a Council of Europe convention against trafficking in human organs.
The Czech Republic has secured an exception for the taking of a living donor's organ for transplantation under law-set conditions with the aim of saving a human life.
