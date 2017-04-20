Smetana Trio gains BBC Music Magazine Award
Prague, April 19 (CTK) - Pianist Jitka Cechova took over the BBC Music Magazine Award in the category of chamber music on behalf of the Smetana Trio for its complete recording of Czech composer Bohuslav Martinu's piano trios in London on Wednesday, Vladan Drvota, from the Supraphon music publishing house, has told CTK.
The Smetana Trio received the award for its recording of Antonin Dvorak's trios in 2007 already. Dvorak was a Czech composer (1841-1904).
"We are doubly happy. Above all, because many more doors to world scenes are being opened to Martinu's specific music," Cechova said.
"His trio chamber work certainly deserves the attention of musicians from across the globe. Thanks to BBC, too, it may become an integral part of the repertory in the foreseeable future," she added.
Supraphon classical music chief producer Matous Vlcinsky said BBC Music Magazine Award was the second most important musical British award in classical music right after the "classical music Oscars," awarded by the Gramophone monthly.
Bohuslav Martinu ( 1890-1959) was a Czech composer of modern classical music. He composed six symphonies and 15 operas. He spent much of his life in France, the USA and Switzerland where he died.
Now the Smetana Trio is preparing a number of foreign tours.
Smetana Trio is comprised of Cechova (piano), Jiri Vodicka (violin) and Jan Palenicek (cello). It was founded by Josef Palenicek in 1934. He called it after Czech composer Bedrich Smetana (1824-1884).
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #18 Monday April 17th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.