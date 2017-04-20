Zeman officially calls general election for October 20-21
Prague, April 19 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman has officially called a general election for October 20-21, which is the latest date when the voting can take place, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK on Wednesday.
Zeman already announced the date in early April.
The day of calling the election is the day when the date is promulgated in the Digest of Laws.
The deadlines for acts which are part of the preparatory stage of the election start to be calculated on the promulgation day.
Zeman's decision is yet to be co-signed by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.
He made it clear in the past that he is ready to add his signature.
The president must call the election 90 days before it is held at the latest.
According to the constitution the election must be held 30 days before the four-year term ends, which is before October 26 this time.
Parties and movements will have time until August 15 to put up and submit their lists of candidates.
Regional offices and the Prague City Hall will make a decision on which of the parties and movements will be allowed to run in the election by September 1 at the latest.
Four days later, or on September 5, the State Electoral Commission will draw lots for the entities' numbers under which they will be running in the election.
The numbers will also be on the ballots which must be delivered to the voters' post boxes by October 17.
The hot campaign will start on October 4. It will be connected with the broadcasts of election spots on the public Czech Television (CT) and Czech Radio (CRo).
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #18 Monday April 17th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.