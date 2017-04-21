Sunday, 23 April 2017

ČNB: Insurers’ profit totalled CZK 11.24bn in 2016

Insurers in the Czech Republic generated profit totalling CZK 11.24bn in 2016, up from CZK 7.53bn in 2015. The technical account result for non-life insurance reached CZK 4.19bn. Technical account result for life insurance reached CZK 8.35bn. This stems from the data made public by the Czech National Bank (CNB).