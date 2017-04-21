Annual march against breast cancer to cross Prague on June 10
Prague, April 20 (CTK) - The 17th annual march against breast cancer, with pink T-shirts as its traditional symbol, will cross the centre of Prague on June 10 and will be joined by a number of show business celebrities, the organisers told the media on Thursday.
"We do not care about a style, likes or physical condition. The only thing that makes sense is to support the patients and their families and seek the only meaningful goal, which is health," Alena Pytlickova, the event's PR manager, said.
The Avon march will set off at the Old Town Square at noon. Its 3.7-km route will end on the Stvanice Island where a musical programme will follow.
A record 28,300 people joined the march last year, when 9.4 million crowns were collected from the participants and fans in support of the fight against breast cancer.
More than 100 million crowns have been sent for this purposes by the organisers since the even was launched at the turn of the millennium.
Similar marches are held in about 60 other countries.
By buying pink T-shirts, the participants contribute to cancer prevention, patient projects and the screening data assessment.
Breast cancer affects every eighth woman in the Czech Republic. About 6,000 women are diagnosed with it every year. About 50,000 patients live in the 10.5-million country now, the organisers said.
Breast cancer is the most frequent cause of the death of women aged between 20 and 54, they said.
