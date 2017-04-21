Experts examine state, national existence of Czechs
Prague, April 20 (CTK) - Some 20 experts from various fields are exploring the Czech state and national existence within a project carried out under the Science Academy (AV) in relation to the upcoming 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia's establishment in 1918, they told reporters on Thursday.
Historians, philosophers, political scientists and sociologists are jointly working on a series of theses that should give an impulse to a broader public debate, AV deputy chairman Pavel Baran said.
The outputs of the "The Czech Republic on the Path" platform will be available in the summer.
The aim of the experts' meetings is to open space to deliberations about the 100th anniversary of the establishment of an independent Czechoslovak state to be celebrated next year, also in view of the Czech Republic's future heading.
"Our state and national existence must be contemplated not only through the prism of the century, but exactly in connection with the current situation and considerations of how to further live in Central Europe and in the world," Baran said.
Out of particular topics, he mentioned technological and environmental changes of he surrounding world, geopolitical developments and the problems of migration and security risks.
Philosopher Vaclav Belohradsky, who also participates in the platform, called the year 1918 a tragical milestone with which the century of extremes started.
The platform works under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry.
Its head Lubomir Zaoralek (Social Democrats, CSSD) said the anniversaries in 2018, that is not only the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia, but also the 50th anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion in 1968 and 25 years since Czechoslovakia' split in 1993, should not only be commemorated, but Czechs should also think hard about the key moments of their history and explore what they would like to do as a nation in the future.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #18 Monday April 17th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.