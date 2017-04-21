Former spa in Plzeň may turn into modern Thai spa
Plzen, West Bohemia, April 20 (CTK) - The former municipal spa on the Plzen central embankment, which is a heritage site in the state of dilapidation, could be turned into a modern Thai spa, Plzen Mayor Martin Zrzavecky said on Thursday adding that the Thai ambassador has shown interest in the potential project.
Zrzavecky told the town assembly that during his visit to Plzen, the ambassador to the Czech Republic, Naronga Sasitorn, said he would bring Thai investors to the town.
On May 17, the reconstruction of the building, situated close to the Plzensky Prazdroj brewery, the biggest beer maker in the country, will be further discussed at the Thai embassy in Prague.
It will be attended by Pierluigi Cardoselli, executive secretary of TWB Praha firm that owns the building of the former spa.
Sasitorn took interest in investment opportunities for Thai firms that are now active in Europe when he visited Plzen.
Thai firms have bought a number of large shopping centres and they are also interested in investment opportunities in the Czech Republic.
He said 45 Thais live in Plzen now. They earn their living as masseurs in five firms.
The Hotel Angelo, situated next to the former Plzen spa, was recently bought by the Thai investment firm U City. It is not ruled out that the spa, the hotel and the brewery, which was taken over by Japanese Asahi firm at the end of March, could be interlinked for tourist purposes.
The building of the Plzen municipal spa has been in a state of dilapidation for 23 years. It has housed a paintball ground during the past four years.
The town of Plzen started to negotiate with TWB Praha about the use of the devastated building two months ago.
The Plzen spa was opened in 1932 as the most modern facility of its kind in former Czechoslovakia. It was designed by architect Bedrich Bendlmayer.
