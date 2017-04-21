Sunday, 23 April 2017

KMV is acquiring Pepsi brand producer in Bulgaria

CIA News |
21 April 2017

Mineral water producer Karlovarské Minerální Vody (KMV) has signed a binding agreement on the acquisition of Quadrant Beverages JSC. The firm is the official producer and seller of PepsiCo, Pepsi-Lipton International and Gat Foods products, producer of Bellissima water and distributor of Rockstar energy drink in Bulgaria. The transaction is subject to approval by the Bulgarian Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition. It is scheduled to be completed in H1 2017. KMV’s general director Alessandro Pasquale has stated that KMV’s expansion to the Bulgarian market follows the acquisition of Kékkúti Ásványvíz and Szentkirályi Ásványvíz in Hungary. He has added that the company is considering expanding its production capacity thanks to the demand on the Hungarian market.