KMV is acquiring Pepsi brand producer in Bulgaria
Mineral water producer Karlovarské Minerální Vody (KMV) has signed a binding agreement on the acquisition of Quadrant Beverages JSC. The firm is the official producer and seller of PepsiCo, Pepsi-Lipton International and Gat Foods products, producer of Bellissima water and distributor of Rockstar energy drink in Bulgaria. The transaction is subject to approval by the Bulgarian Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition. It is scheduled to be completed in H1 2017. KMV’s general director Alessandro Pasquale has stated that KMV’s expansion to the Bulgarian market follows the acquisition of Kékkúti Ásványvíz and Szentkirályi Ásványvíz in Hungary. He has added that the company is considering expanding its production capacity thanks to the demand on the Hungarian market.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #18 Monday April 17th
What's Up Prague #17 Monday April 10th (La Loca Music Bar & Lounge)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.