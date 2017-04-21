Social Democrats launching debate on support for family
Prague, April 20 (CTK) - Czech Social Democrats (CSSD) started their project the Czech Republic 20+ with a debate on the ways of supporting family on Thursday.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) said the project was launched because the debate should go beyond the four-year election term.
There is the objective of having a debate with both the public and experts on how the Czech Republic should look like in 20 years, Sobotka said.
The event was attended by Labour and Social Affairs Minister Michaela Marksova (CSSD) and other guests.
They spoke about support for the construction of new flats for families, increase in family benefits and gender differences in salaries.
Sobotka said the CSSD would like to renew the system of housing loans for young marriages.
This may cost two to three billion crowns a year, he added.
It is a mistake that municipal authorities have mostly privatised their flats, Sobotka said.
The CSSD unveiled the project the Czech Republic 20+ in mid-February.
It will be held in ten towns. The Social Democrats want to focus on five topics: a happy family, modern schools, a better healthcare system, a fair social system and enough jobs.
Other parties, too, are unveiling their programme documents for a long time ahead.
In January, TOP 09 published its Vision 2030.
The Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) are drafting their vision of the Czech Republic in 2050,
Finance Minister Andrej Babis is about to unveil the details of his ANO's vision until 2035.
