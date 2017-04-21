Summary: Carriers register revenues totalling billions of korunas
Logistic company DB Schenker registered 6% increase in turnover to CZK 5.2bn in 2016. The firm transported more than 1 million parcels with truck transport as of the end of 2016. The year-on-year increase amounted double digits. DACHSER Czech Republic generated turnover of CZK 2.4bn (up 9% y/y) and handled more than 1.05 million parcels (up 8%) weighing totally 560,000 tons. The firm anticipates additional growth in ground transportation and contractual logistics. PPL CZ’s revenues totalled CZK 2.5bn. The firm transported 26 million parcels, incl. 1.5 million export parcels, primarily to Germany and Slovakia. The firm estimates that its revenues will grow at least 12% in 2017, mainly thanks to growing transport volumes in the B2C segment. BOHEMIA CARGO raised its revenues by 4% to CZK 774m and transported more than 61,000 parcels. Geis group’s revenues exceeded the planned results and transported goods in national and international transport grew by double digit percentage. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.
