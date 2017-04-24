ČR registers record frosts in 14 places
Prague, April 21 (CTK) - Record low temperatures were registered in 14 out of the total of 150 places in which measurements have been taken for 30 years at least during the night today, the lowest being minus 20 degrees Celsius, Petra Sykorova told CTK Friday.
Sykorova, from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU), said the minus 20 degrees measured at Jezerni slat in the Sumava National Park, south Bohemia, still lags 0.6 degrees Celsius behind the record temperature for April 21.
Meanwhile, high temperatures last week and a couple of warm days in March caused fruit trees already blossoming and fruit growers fear that the frosts will adversely affect the crops.
However, meteorologist Dagmar Honsova told today's issue of daily Pravo that the current weather is nothing abnormal.
She said April is a month when weather quickly changes and that low temperatures were registered in the past as well.
She said somewhat cloudy days with temperatures of up to 18 degrees Celsius will return to the country at the end of April and in early May.
