Škoda Electric to supply 50 trolleybuses to Latvian Riga

24 April 2017

Škoda Electric, a member of group Škoda Transportation, will manufacture 50 trolleybuses for the Latvian capital of Riga. This is part of a framework agreement for a total of 125 low-floor 27Tr type vehicles worth up to CZK 2.6bn. The contract also includes an option for a further 38 trolleybuses. Financing for the project was provided by Česká Spořitelna and the Export Guarantee and Insurance Company (EGAP)

