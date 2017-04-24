Škoda Electric to supply 50 trolleybuses to Latvian Riga
Škoda Electric, a member of group Škoda Transportation, will manufacture 50 trolleybuses for the Latvian capital of Riga. This is part of a framework agreement for a total of 125 low-floor 27Tr type vehicles worth up to CZK 2.6bn. The contract also includes an option for a further 38 trolleybuses. Financing for the project was provided by Česká Spořitelna and the Export Guarantee and Insurance Company (EGAP)
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #19 Monday April 24th
What's Up Prague #19 Monday April 24th (Letná)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.