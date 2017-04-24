FinMin: State debt increased to CZK 1.78 trillion at end of March
In 1Q 2017 the state debt of the Czech Republic increased q/q to CZK 1.788 trillion, from CZK 1.613 trillion. Its share of GDP increased to 37.6 %, from 34.2 %. The Czech Finance Ministry stated that in 1Q it made use of advantageous conditions on financial markets, using the sale of bonds with negative earnings to cover the future need for financing in case of a deterioration of market conditions, and it also refinanced the Czech Republic’s older obligations. Overall the ministry secured additional state budget income totaling CZK 819.2m thanks to the sale of state bonds with negative earnings. A total of CZK 344.2m was added to the budget thanks to the sale of treasury bills.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #19 Monday April 24th
What's Up Prague #19 Monday April 24th (Letná)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.