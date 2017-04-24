LN: Parties offer general visions, not concrete issues
Prague, April 22 (CTK) - Czech political parties present general visions rather than attractive programs with concrete issues, and their effort may seem ridiculous but it also tells something more important about the atmosphere in Czech society, Petr Kambersky writes in daily Lidove noviny (LN) Saturday.
The Social Democrats (CSSD) are seeking Czechia 20+, TOP 09 presented The Vision 2030 and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) call its long-term programme Czechia 2050, while the Civic Democrats (ODS) are looking for The Strong Program for Strong Czechia, and the amoebic ANO movement's leader Andrej Babis has "his dream" that is likely to copy the dreams of his voters, Kambersky writes.
One may criticise the parties for being short of ideas, having no creative people and lacking courage to present a standard election programme with particular points. But the lofty phrases cover a big problem, a strategy as well as something more significant, Kambersky says.
He says it is no surprise that Czech parties lack attractive ideas and charismatic leaders, yet the problem is deeper. For various reasons, it is extremely hard to present an attractive classical election programme for both the left wing and the right wing.
As Czech society is actually living in socialism, the left can hardly promise any radical changes. The small liberal revolution, which Petr Necas (ODS) and Miroslav Kalousek (TOP 09) strived for after the world's financial crisis hit the country, was strongly rejected by Czech voters and only a political suicide would try to offer it again, Kambersky says.
Top doctors in the best hospitals provide thorough medical treatment even to a homeless drug addict who has not contributed a single crown to his health insurance for many years. How could there be more social equality in the healthcare system? Kambersky writes.
The Czech pension account has accumulated a debt of hundreds of billions of crowns in the last few decades and most old people depend almost exclusive on the pension they receive from the state. Again, there is no way to introduce more social equality in the system, Kambersky says.
Similarly, it is impossible to make the free education even more left-wing than it is, he says.
The latent demand, which the marketing of Andrej Babis tries to answer, seems to be the most interesting part of the picture: a dream, Kambersky writes.
As if, after years of getting rid of the post-communist muck and the present lost decade started by the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the time and readiness to do something great in the country has come, he says.
Readiness to create something that would last for generations, be it the hyperloop the Brno city is dreaming of, a wondrous library or concert hall building that Prague would wish to have, a magnificent project of a football arena or something else, Kambersky writes.
It seems that the sceptical and opportunistic Czech nation would like to feel pride for something after many years, he says.
