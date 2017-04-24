Number of Czech abortions goes down for years
Prague, April 23 (CTK) - The number of abortions has been steadily decreasing in the Czech Republic and it was about 20,000 last year, while in 1990 their number was more than five times higher, according to data of the Czech Statistical Office (CSU).
In 2016, 32 abortions were performed per 100 newborn children, while in 1996 it was 96 abortions per 100 newborns. In 2016, two abortions were performed per 1,000 inhabitants, while in 1990 it was 11 abortions.
Demographers say the number of abortions has been decreasing thanks to available contraception and sex education.
In 2012-14, the highest abortion rate in the country was registered in the Karlovy Vary and Usti regions in northwestern Bohemia, while the lowest was registered in the Vysocina, Pardubice and Zlin regions.
Women with low education have abortions more often than university graduates, the data for 2014 showed.
A law enabling abortion took effect in the former Czechoslovakia in 1957. At first, abortion applications were assessed by special commissions.
The age of mothers has been increasing, which raises the miscarriage rate. Mothers who had their first child born last week were most often aged 29.
Number of abortions in the country:
Year Number of abortions
1956 2420
1957 5742
1958 49,035
1960 67,550
1970 71,893
1980 68,930
1990 111,268
2000 34,623
2010 23,998
2011 24,055
2012 23,032
2013 22,714
2014 21,893
2015 20,403
2016 20,300
Source:CSU
