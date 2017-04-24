Tuesday, 25 April 2017

Poll: About half of Czechs are satisfied with President Zeman

ČTK |
24 April 2017

Prague, April 23 (CTK) - A majority of Czechs share the view that President Milos Zeman is the president of all citizens (52 percent), but only a minority believes he creates a good image of the country abroad (42 percent), according to a poll whose results the public Czech Television (CT) released yesterday.

Czech are satisfied especially with Zeman's interventions in the legislative process (58 percent) and with the work of the president as an institution (57 percent).

Most people also agreed that Zeman met the promises he made in his election campaign (54 percent) and that he is not biased in his relations to political parties (51 percent).

Almost half of the people said Zeman represented the presidential office appropriately (47 percent) and his public performances were in accordance with his office (45 percent).

People were the most critical of Zeman's promise to unite Czech society (43 percent), his ability to create a good image of the Czech Republic abroad (42 percent), and his relations to Russia (41 percent), the poll showed.

Martina Hajkova, one of the authors of the poll, told CT that Zeman is most popular in the Pardubice and Moravia-Silesia regions and most unpopular in Prague.

Hajkova said Zeman is supported mainly by left-wing voters, but followers of the ANO movement of Andrej Babis and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement of Tomio Okamura also show certain satisfaction with his performance.

The poll was conducted by the Kantar agency among 600 people in late March.

