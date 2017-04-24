Summary: Visitor numbers at retail centers up by single digits of percent
Retail center Nový Smíchov saw in 1Q 2017 a 3% increase to more than 5m visitors. Galerie Harfa welcomes 19,000 people every day; in 1Q its visitor numbers increased by 5 % y/y. It also expects growth in coming months. Retail center Metropole Zličín saw a 2.5% increase in visitor numbers, despite the introduction of a parking fee after the free period (three hours on weekdays). This trend should continue. Center DBK PRAHA saw a roughly 9.4% increase in visitor numbers and expects a similar trend or slightly higher growth in 2Q. The visitor numbers of retail centers Arkády Pankrác and AUPARK Hradec Králové are also increasing. This is based on a ČIANEWS survey.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #19 Monday April 24th
What's Up Prague #19 Monday April 24th (Letná)! Every week, 5 events. This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.