Tuesday, 25 April 2017

Summary: Visitor numbers at retail centers up by single digits of percent

24 April 2017

Retail center Nový Smíchov saw in 1Q 2017 a 3% increase to more than 5m visitors. Galerie Harfa welcomes 19,000 people every day; in 1Q its visitor numbers increased by 5 % y/y. It also expects growth in coming months. Retail center Metropole Zličín saw a 2.5% increase in visitor numbers, despite the introduction of a parking fee after the free period (three hours on weekdays). This trend should continue. Center DBK PRAHA saw a roughly 9.4% increase in visitor numbers and expects a similar trend or slightly higher growth in 2Q. The visitor numbers of retail centers Arkády Pankrác and AUPARK Hradec Králové are also increasing. This is based on a ČIANEWS survey.

