Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Colliers International manages Slovanský Dům and Millenium

CIA News |
25 April 2017

Colliers International was appointed by FID Group the manager of the Slovanský Dům (Slavic House) and Millenium properties in Prague. CBRE transferred the management of Slovanský Dům onto Colliers with effect from March 1, 2017. Colliers manages the property in cooperation with SB Property Services. The firm began managing the Millenium facility on April 1, 2017. Its gross area to let totals 66,000 m2 and consists of offices, shops, entertainment facilities, underground carpark and accommodation and conference premises in the Marriott hotel.

Source: www.cianews.cz