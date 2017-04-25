Colliers International manages Slovanský Dům and Millenium
Colliers International was appointed by FID Group the manager of the Slovanský Dům (Slavic House) and Millenium properties in Prague. CBRE transferred the management of Slovanský Dům onto Colliers with effect from March 1, 2017. Colliers manages the property in cooperation with SB Property Services. The firm began managing the Millenium facility on April 1, 2017. Its gross area to let totals 66,000 m2 and consists of offices, shops, entertainment facilities, underground carpark and accommodation and conference premises in the Marriott hotel.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.