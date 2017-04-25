Czech PM welcomes predicted Macron victory in first round of presidential election
Prague, April 24 (CTK) - Czech Finance Minister and ANO head Andrej Babis favoured Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, but he does not share his views of migration and EU integration, he said today, adding that he considers Marine Le Pen's opinions extreme.
He repeated that the mainstream parties were defeated because their candidates did not advance to the run-off vote to be held in two weeks.
"I personally know Macron, he is a nontraditional politician, which means that a movement won. It must be said that he beat traditional political parties, Babis said.
He views himself a "nontraditional politician" as well. He founded ANO as a movement, not as a political party.
"Even though I was his fan, this does not mean that I would share his opinions of migration and EU integration," Babis said.
He said it will show whether Macron only made pre-election promises.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said he hopes that Macron will also win in the second round of the presidential election.
The possible win of his rival, extreme right National Front head Marine Le Pen, would threaten with a rise in nationalism and protectionism, which would negatively influence the European Union as well as Czech investments and trade, Sobotka said.
