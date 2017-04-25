Czech priest Halík's book nominated for U.S. award
Prague, April 24 (CTK) - A book by Czech theologist and Catholic priest, I Want You to Be, is one of the finalists of the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the adult non-fiction, philosophy category, the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague has written on its website.
The award was established to draw the attention of librarians and booksellers to excellent books by independent publishers and their authors.
The winners in dozens of non-fiction and fiction categories, selected by a jury of readers, librarians, and booksellers, will be announced at a conference of the American Library Association to be held in Chicago in June.
Another five books are nominated tn the same category as Halik's work.
The English translation of his book I Want You to Be was published by the University of Notre Dame Press in 2016. In this book, Halik offers a new viewpoint of man's love for God, for themselves and their neighbours, including enemies.
Halik has written a number of books, essays and articles. They have been translated into 18 languages, including Chinese, Korean and Turkish.
He has won several international awards, such as the prestigious Templeton Prize, dubbed the "Nobel Prize for Theology," in 2014. A year later, he was granted an honorary doctorate at the University of Oxford in Britain.
In 2011, he received the award for the best European theological book for his collection of essays Patience with God.
Halik's latest book, The World without God, written along with Anselm Grun, has been translated into 14 languages. It will be published in Czech in May.
hol/dr/ms
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.